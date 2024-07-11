Rock Band From Grove Talks About Their New Music, Performs On 6 In The Morning

A rock band from Grove, Oklahoma is out with some new music. We talked with Zimmeroo and heard them perform on the Coca Cola Porch.

Zimmeroo is an alternative, American rock band from Grove, Oklahoma. Three of the bandmates are actually family members.

Cody Frost has been a bluegrass musician for over 35 years and has always wanted to get his daughters together to form a group.

In 2021, his daughters Dalyn Rae and Lani Frost agreed, but only if they became a rock band. Dalyn's boyfriend joined the band last year as the drummer.

The band Zimmeroo is featured on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, and performs their original song "All in my Head."

Website: https://www.zimmeroo.com/

"Ringleader" now streaming on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/0miBnt51efWKRWWgVRqkkO?si=bd7f939a54f444e2

Upcoming Show: https://www.facebook.com/events/329661153549024?ref=newsfeed
