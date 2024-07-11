Rock Band From Grove Talks About Their New Music, Performs On 6 In The Morning

A rock band from Grove, Oklahoma is out with some new music. We talked with Zimmeroo and heard them perform on the Coca Cola Porch.

By: News On 6

Zimmeroo is an alternative, American rock band from Grove, Oklahoma. Three of the bandmates are actually family members.

Cody Frost has been a bluegrass musician for over 35 years and has always wanted to get his daughters together to form a group.

In 2021, his daughters Dalyn Rae and Lani Frost agreed, but only if they became a rock band. Dalyn's boyfriend joined the band last year as the drummer.

The band Zimmeroo is featured on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, and performs their original song "All in my Head."

Website: https://www.zimmeroo.com/

"Ringleader" now streaming on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/0miBnt51efWKRWWgVRqkkO?si=bd7f939a54f444e2

Upcoming Show: https://www.facebook.com/events/329661153549024?ref=newsfeed