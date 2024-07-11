American Airlines, Tulsa Tech Announce Partnership To Encourage Students To Go Into Aviation Maintenance

American Airlines and Tulsa Tech plan to work together to help encourage students to go into aviation maintenance. The airline will supply tools and equipment, like old airplanes for students to practice on and they can job shadow people already in the field and be mentored by those with years of experience.

-

American Airlines and Tulsa Tech plan to work together to help encourage students to go into aviation maintenance.

They hope this partnership encourages students to consider a career with American Airlines.

"I learn something new every day and I'm happy to be here and I'm enjoying it," said student Taylor Papke.

Taylor says he'll learn even more thanks to this partnership between American Airlines and Tulsa Tech. The airline will supply tools and equipment, like old airplanes for students to practice on and they can job shadow people already in the field and be mentored by those with years of experience.

"For American Airlines, the hope for us is to continue to have that good partnership with Tulsa Tech so that it encourages the students of Oklahoma to come into this career field," said Greg Emerson, Vice President of Base Maintenance.

Emerson says creating a pipeline for students from Tulsa Tech should help cut down on the shortage of mechanics they've seen over the years. He says as seasoned mechanics get ready to retire, this will allow them to pass the torch to the younger generation.

"I remember when I came into this industry a lot of the World War II and Vietnam era mechanics were getting ready to retire, and they passed the torch on to me, we've got a lot of seasoned veterans that work for us at American Airlines that are ready to do the same thing for the next generation," he said.

Papke says he's thankful for an opportunity like this that helps him get ready for his future.

"I think it's amazing, it gives all of us somewhere to go, once we complete the program, give us some options," he said.

The airline says the top-performing students will get guaranteed interviews for open positions at the maintenance base.