Tulsa Teen Honors Brother Through 'Kee's Kloset'

A Tulsa teenager has found a way to honor her brother, who grew up in the foster care system. He had an eye for fashion, and she wants to help other foster kids find their own sense of style.

-

A Tulsa teenager has found a way to honor her brother, who grew up in the foster care system.

He had an eye for fashion, and she wants to help other foster kids find their own sense of style.

"I want every foster kid to have a smile on their face because they have access to the clothing they want,” Ragon Francy, Creator of Kee’s Kloset, said.

Francy started the closet to honor KeeOnal Dawkins, a lover of all things fashion.

KeeOnal, or as Francy calls him, Kee, was in foster care for almost a decade.

“When he aged out of foster care, my family took on that supporting role in his life,” Francy said. “I started seeing him as like a brother in my life and was just this outgoing, loud, very extroverted type of person and one big thing he loved, he loved really nice clothing."

She loved Kee's sense of style; it’s one of the things she misses most about him.

"I miss his laugh, and I miss his smile a lot,” Francy said. "He passed away in November."

While she and her family find comfort in photos and videos of Kee, she hopes to keep his memory alive with a closet he would've loved to call his own.

"KeeOnal really would've loved this type of thing,” Francy said. “It really would've benefitted him. So, if I can reach out to teens like him and if I can help them in a way that he struggled to find help, I think that would be the best way to remember him."

The nonprofit is hosting a donation drive this Saturday from 8 to 12. They ask that the clothes, shoes, and accessories are in excellent condition. You can drop the donations off at 10159 E 11st Tulsa, Oklahoma 74128.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news