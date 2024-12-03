Heroes Hope Nonprofit Helps Homeless Veteran Get Back On His Feet

For ten years, veteran Ronnie Rollins and his family struggled to make ends meet, eventually becoming homeless and living in their car. But with the support of Heroes Hope, he found housing, guidance, and hope for a brighter future.

A veteran, Ronnie Rollins, was homeless and found the help he needed to get back on his feet.

The nonprofit, Heroes Hope, provided him housing and something to rely on.

"If you keep putting your left foot in front of your right foot, you keep your head up, eventually you will get out of the situation you are in,” Rollins said.

Rollins faced his own situation. For ten years, he and his family were barely making it month to month, and eventually ended up homeless.

"My family was sleeping in our car,” Rollins said. “I tell everybody you are one decision away from being homeless. I don't care who you are, what you are doing, how much money you are making. Bad decisions can land you homeless overnight."

He remained resilient, putting one foot in front of the other, but decided to take bigger step.

Sean Lord and Heroes Hope helped him get there.

“The joy that comes in that moment knowing that we have built a support team for these guys before they walk in the door, that’s what we are all about,” Lord said.

"People do need help,” Rollins said. “It's tough times. The homeless population is growing and growing. The veterans are coming back with PTSD and not knowing how to reenter society. Heroes Hope is actually a solution, not a band-aid."

Heroes Hope provides things like housing, financial assistance, mentorship, and emotional support to veterans experiencing homelessness like Rollins.

"Sean was somebody who responded that same day,” Rollins said. “It wasn't a bunch of red tape. It wasn't something where he cared what you did wrong, what bad decision you made, he didn't care about where you were at in your life. What he cared about was where you were going to be and how you were going to move forward."

Ronnie now owns his own security company. Heroes Hope is always looking for volunteers. You can sign up on their website, or you can click here.

