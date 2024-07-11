75 Years Of News On 6: The Outsiders House Museum Holds Piece Of Station History

News On 6 is celebrating 75 years of broadcasting, and sometimes, our station's reach goes beyond the TV screen. The Outsiders House Museum holds a piece of News On 6 history.

By: News On 6

-

News On 6 is celebrating 75 years of broadcasting, and sometimes, our station's reach goes beyond the TV screen.

KOTV was Tulsa's first television station, signing on in October 1949 with a test pattern.

There were a few versions of the image, but the most famous of them can be seen in the movie "The Outsiders." Because of its connection to the movie, Danny Boy O'Connor added a piece of News On 6 history to The Outsiders House Museum.

"The lighter appears to be from the 50s. It looks a little bit art deco; it looks a little weathered, but it still looks Greaser-esque," said O’Connor.

That's right, it's a KOTV lighter. O'Connor found it on eBay and had to have it.

If you have a piece of Channel 6 history, we'd love to see it. Send a picture to pics@newson6.net. Be sure to include your name and contact information.