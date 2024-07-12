Community Groups Hold Town Hall Addressing Juvenile Justice Center Lawsuit

Community groups held a town hall meeting Thursday night to talk about the allegations of child abuse and the federal civil rights lawsuit against the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice. It comes after the Tulsa Board of County Commissioners called Thursday for the removal of the judge who oversees the center.

It comes after the Tulsa Board of County Commissioners called Thursday for the removal of the judge who oversees the center.

Several people talked at the meeting, including the attorney for the victims.

All say they want more people to know about what they say is happening inside the center.

A group of kids who were at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice filed a federal civil lawsuit accusing center employees of raping, starving, and isolating 30 different kids in custody over several years.

The attorney for the victims says he believes the abuse is still going on at the center right now and has been happening for years.

“We found out about this about 2 months ago,” said Christopher Brecht, the attorney for the Plaintiffs in this case. “What we have found out in the past 2 months is shocking, it’s heinous, it’s cruel, it’s inhumane. If we were able to find out about this in two months, what don’t we know?”

Several speakers called for Tulsa legislators to fix the problems they say are happening in the center.

Oklahoma Appleseed was also part of the event.

It released a list of allegations back in June accusing the center and its employees of child abuse and rape.

They say their goal was to make sure they spread awareness about these allegations and inspire people to want to help.

One parent who was there says her kids used to be in the center and that these problems have been going on for years.

“At least now there’s a spotlight,” said Shelley Cadamy. “Now Appleseed has shown a light on what’s happening, and so hopefully, the adults in that facility are a little less likely to misbehave.”

Judge Kevin Gray, who is the judge who oversees the center, sent a letter to Tulsa County Commissioners Wednesday asking them to take control of the facility away from a judge and to give it to either themselves (and hire a facility manager) or the Office of Juvenile Affairs.

The OJA oversees youthful offenders statewide, and Gray says the group would be well-positioned to oversee the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Gray also says he has separation of powers concerns about overseeing the center and just wants what is best for the kids.

He also mentions in his letter that many of the problems with the Family Center for Juvenile Justice started before he was appointed to this role in 2023.

The Juvenile Justice Center tells News On 6 they did not want to comment on the lawsuit while it’s ongoing.