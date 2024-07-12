Big 12 Bowl Games Impacted by Former Members of Pac-12

Old members of Pac-12 will play in bowl games still affiliated with Pac-12.

The Pac-12 announced on Friday that former members now in the Big 12, including Arizona State and Arizona, will retain their previous bowl game affiliations for the 2024 and 2025 college football seasons.

The Big 12 will be impacted, as the teams that were part of the Pac-12 will be eligible for the Valero Alamo Bowl, which traditionally features matchups between Big 12 and Pac-12 teams. The Alamo Bowl has had ties with the Big 12 and Pac-12 since 2010. Washington State and Oregon State, as the remaining Pac-12 members, will also have a chance to participate in a conference schedule aligned with the Mountain West.

Additionally, the LA Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Independence Bowl, and Sun Bowl will continue to draw from former Pac-12 schools now in the Big 12, Big Ten, and ACC.

“We are excited to ensure that student-athletes from Oregon State and Washington State will have opportunities to compete in premier postseason events, just as they have in the past,” said Merton Hanks, the Pac-12 executive associate commissioner of football operations, in a statement.

“We appreciate the collaboration among various parties, including our colleagues in participating conferences, to secure these events.”

As recently as June, The Action Network reported The Alamo Bowl had requested the opportunity to select Texas and Oklahoma for the game in 24 and 25 for a game against a current member of the Big 12. That request was denied after other affiliated SEC Bowls, OU, Texas, and the SEC did not agree with the request.

Bowl selections will occur after the 12-team College Football Playoff field is determined.



