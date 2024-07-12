Former OSU Star Calvin Bundage Signs With Tulsa Oilers Football

Former Oklahoma State star linebacker Calvin Bundage has signed with Tulsa Oilers Football ahead of their biggest game of the 2024 season.

Bundage recently played for the Massachusetts Pirates in the IFL, participating in 11 games this season. He currently ranks among the league's top 10 in sacks with 4.5, along with a total of 59.5 tackles—52 of which were solo—and nine tackles for loss.

A native of Edmond, Oklahoma, Bundage had a significant impact on the OSU Cowboys from 2016 to 2020, amassing 148 tackles, 100 solo tackles, and 23 tackles for loss over 46 games in the Big 12 Conference. Notably, he recorded 11.5 sacks, including two against Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2017 Bedlam rivalry.

The Oilers will host the Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday, July 13, at 7:05 p.m. CT at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.