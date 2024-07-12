'We Have To Find A Way To Get Points': FC Tulsa Heads West To Take On Monterey Bay FC Saturday Night

Tulsa is looking to rebound after a 1-0 loss at Colorado Springs on July 4th.

By: Scott Pfeil

FC Tulsa wraps up its short two-match road trip on Saturday as the club heads to California to take on Monterey Bay FC at 9 pm. Tulsa is currently 11th in the USL Western Conference with a 4W-6L-5D record, while Monterey Bay is 5th at 7W-8L-4D.

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs since May of 2023. Despite 28 fouls and three injury substitutions in that match, Tulsa held on for a 0-0 draw to take home a point.

Tulsa is looking to rebound from a heartbreaking 1-0 loss at Colorado Springs on July 4th. That loss was the club's first in a month. Head coach Mario Sanchez received a red card in the 89th minute, resulting in a suspension for Saturday's match.

One of the biggest keys for Tulsa will be to find the back of the net. The club has scored just 10 goals since April 27th. Tulsa added some midfield experience this week, acquiring midfielder Andrew Booth from Miami FC. Booth had four blocks, five interceptions and 17 tackles with Miami.

Head coach Sanchez met with the media on Thursday to give an update on the team, what to expect Saturday night, and the importance of picking up points on the road.



