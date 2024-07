The WeStreet Ice Center held its all-day Mid-Summer Bash on Saturday as a chance to beat the heat in Green Country.

By: News On 6

The We Street Ice Center in Tulsa is the place to beat the heat.

On Saturday, the all-day Mid-Summer Bash has hockey ice skating ax throwing and shopping from local vendors.

There's also a Hot Wheels racetrack, face-painting giveaways and a caricature artist.

The fun wraps up with free public skating until 9:30 p.m.