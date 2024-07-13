'Making A Difference': Former McLain Standout Josh Jacobs Holds Football Camp

350 kids were on the field at Chapman Stadium Saturday morning for Jacobs' 3rd football camp.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

Tulsa and Green Country still holds a huge place in Josh Jacobs' heart, and he continues to give back to the community that helped raise him. He did that again Saturday, hosting 350 kids at TU's Chapman Stadium for his third football camp.

"I think back to when I was growing up. Being able to have an opportunity for something like this is something that I always dreamed of," says Tulsa native Josh Jacobs. "To come out here and be able to impact the youth, I feel like the youth is very important. They're the next generation of leaders of men and women. So to be able to come out here and give back to the youth, it's huge for me."

The sun and the heat didn't slow down the kids who participated in Jacobs' third football camp here in Tulsa this morning. And several of them even caught the attention of the former Tulsa McLain Titan.

"These kids are actually good at football. There's a lot of kids I'm like, at this age I don't know if I had it like this. So just to see them out here and hopefully they keep doing great things in this community and hopefully they'll be able to tell their story one day and eventually give back in their own way," says Jacobs.

Saturday was also one last chance for one of the Green Bay Packers' newest running backs to have fun before the NFL training camp grind kicks off.

Jacobs and the Packers open training camp in just nine days at Lambeau Field. This offseason marks the beginning of a new chapter in Jacobs' professional career, and he says he hasn't been this excited to play the game since his rookie season.

"Coming in with a new team that you know has a lot of young guys that can ball. And a lot of young guys that are hungry to make a name for themselves. And then you've got a guy that in my opinion is going to be a top 5 quarterback next year in the NFL. I'm very excited to play."

Green Bay is the NFL's smallest market, and Tulsa's population is nearly four times its size. But Jacobs says he sees a lot of similarities between the two.

"What I love is, I see green and I see trees. I see land. They've got a lot of fishing and stuff that I like to do. Not only that, but when I go out to Target to get groceries, the people are very nice. And that's something that I like a lot. Just how personable everybody is," adds Jacobs.

As Jacobs prepares for his first harsh winter on the frozen tundra, "I think I'm going to have more trouble trying to shovel my driveway than I am playing in it. I don't mind the cold," his focus Saturday was making a difference on the future of Tulsa.

"It's just so interesting. Everyone has their own personality. I see little girls out here competing with dudes and they're talking crap, and I'm just like man. It's just a fun thing to be out here and impacting these kids and making a difference is just huge."