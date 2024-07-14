Tulsa Police Department Set To Work Republican National Convention

Twenty-five members of the Tulsa Police Special Response Team are set to work the Republican National Convention.

By: News On 6

The Republican National Convention starts Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After the assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump Saturday, many are wondering what security procedures will be in place.

Twenty-five members of the Tulsa Police Special Response Team will be working at the convention. Departments across the country were asked to help.

The 25 officers from Tulsa are specially trained for crowd control.

The department will be reimbursed for sending the officers to Milwaukee, so it will not be an expense for Tulsa.