Former Secret Service Agent Shares Process Of Protecting President During Rally

A former Secret Service agent is sharing what it takes to protect a president during campaign rallies.

By: News On 6

-

A former Secret Service agent is sharing what it takes to protect a president during campaign rallies.

Former Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor and former Secret Service agent Todd Lamb said outside of the White House, it's nearly impossible to secure a president 100 percent.

Lamb protected Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush during his time with the Secret Service.

He said for a rally like the one on Saturday in Pennsylvania, the Secret Service would normally arrive in the city a week to three or four days before the event.

He said agents meet with everyone from EMS to fire and local and state police to make sure they have all their bases covered.

Lamb said they talk about security perimeters and discuss which streets and railroad crossings need to be closed.

He said there are still questions on Sunday about how the shooter was able to gain access.

"There are perimeters, there's kind of a very tight perimeter, a medium perimeter and then there's an outer perimeter," former Secret Service agent Todd Lamb said. "But if an assassin is outside of that furthest, widest perimeter, it's very tough to make that secure."

Lamb said it's clear the level of security around former President Trump will only increase moving forward.