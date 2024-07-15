Experts Urge Women To Address Pelvic Floor Issues Post-Childbirth

Pelvic floor problems affect many women after childbirth, but experts say they're treatable. Nicole Gerardi-Lukens shares her story of overcoming these issues with therapy instead of surgery. The first step is talking to a healthcare provider.

By: CBS News

It's something moms often joke about: issues with their pelvic floor after having children.

It's common, affecting about a third of women. But experts are getting the word out that pelvic floor issues are not normal or something women should have to live with.

"Women tend to put themselves on the back burner a lot and it's kind of an embarrassing topic to talk about," said mother Nicole Lukens.

Weeks after delivering her second child, Nicole Gerardi-Lukens says something changed.

"I felt a very distinct pressure and heaviness," Lukens said. "Knowing my body, I knew it wasn't right. I was diagnosed with a prolapsed bladder."

A new survey from Orlando Health shows most Americans think it's normal for women to experience pain, pressure, and incontinence after having children. Seventy-one percent agree having some urinary leakage after having kids is normal, and more than half (51%) believe the same about experiencing pain during sex after childbirth — all common signs of damage to the pelvic floor.

"A lot of these problems that women decide or choose to live with are completely fixable," said Tessa Ladd, an occupational therapist at Orlando Health.

Ladd specializes in treating pelvic floor dysfunction.

"We have the ability to strengthen those muscles, to lengthen those muscles, to work on the coordination," she said. "We have to do an element of lengthening and relaxation of some of those muscles and tissues before we can even think about moving forward with strengthening."

Nicole worked with her therapist, strengthening her pelvic floor and learning how to breathe and move to support the muscles.

"I just didn't recognize all the things that I was doing to add pressure to the pelvic floor. Almost a year later, I still have to mentally remind myself when I pick something up. I say, okay, breathe out and then breathe in," Lukens said.

She’s grateful she was able to avoid surgery and wants women to know this isn't just something to accept; it’s treatable. Experts say the first step is talking to your healthcare provider.