The Porch: Team USA BMX Racers Gear Up For 2024 Olympics With Final Training In Tulsa

Team USA's BMX racers are getting in one final training session at the Hardesty National BMX Stadium in Tulsa before their flight. News On 6's Alyssa Miller had details on today's Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

-

The race for gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris begins July 24th.

Team USA's BMX racers are getting in one final training session at the Hardesty National BMX Stadium in Tulsa before their flight.

"This is probably one of the hardest tracks in the world to ride," said Jamie Staff, the High-Performance Director for USA Cycling. "That helps our athletes. If they can handle this, they can handle anything."

Out of the five athletes on the racing team, only two have competed in the Olympics before.

On the men's side is Cameron Wood and Kamren Larsen and on the women's side is four-time Olympian Alise Willoughby, two-time Olympian Felicia Stancil, and Daleny Vaughn.

Vaughn is only 23 years old and grew up in Tucson, Arizona where her parents run a BMX track.

"I kind of like to say I was born into it just because I was at the track from day 1," she continued saying, "I just started and did not stop, I just have always loved it."

Ever since BMX Racing was added to the Olympics in 2008, Vaughn had it in her sights.

"I was 7 years old at the time and really since then it has been something I wanted to do," she added.

Before that, Staff competed at the highest level with his home country of Great Britain.

He raced with the track cycling team from 2003 to 2009 competing at the Athens Olympics and winning gold in Beijing.

"I often say I probably would not have succeeded in Beijing had I not failed in Athens," Staff continued saying, "That is the lesson of life, you learn from your mistakes, you adapt, and you move forward."

His trek to BMX started at a young age. "I started basically on a BMX bike at the age of 9. I turned professional in the UK at the age of 18," said Staff.

He carried that passion for the sport into coaching.

"I want to help these athletes experience what I did, give them the opportunities that I did, so that is what drives me," Staff said.

He understands the pressures the Olympics bring and helps the athletes navigate that.

"It is just an immense amount of pressure for any athlete in any sport, so it is just getting them to handle that," Staff continued saying, "Keep things in perspective, keep things simple. We rely on just the basics, let's just eat good, sleep good, let's just stay present."

To take in every moment. "The competition, the race day, and just all the emotions that come along with it," said Vaughn.

Team USA's BMX racers are scheduled to compete in the Olympics August 1-2. Staff said he is hoping for at least two medals.

"Whether we win or not, I think the whole process has been awesome and I know it is something we are all going to remember for the rest of our lives," he added.

An Olympics send-off party is planned for the team from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at the Hardesty National BMX Stadium. Fans are invited to meet their favorite Olympians, take photos, and get autographs.