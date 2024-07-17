'We're Very Confident': Billy Bowman On Preparation For SEC

Billy Bowman meets with the media at SEC Media Days. "Horns down shouldn't be a penalty anyway."

Billy Bowman started the afternoon session at SEC Media Days for the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Bowman was quick to point out that Oklahoma is confident heading into their first season in the SEC.

"We're very confident. The preparation we have put in, the work we have put in, it allows us to be confident," the Sooner safety said. "Ever since the game ended in San Antonio versus Arizona, we've been hitting the road hard, working, grinding extra, doing everything we can to obviously come out here and perform better than we did last year."

The topic ultimately turned to the horns down gesture and whether a penalty would be called on anyone who flashed the hand signal during a game.

Earlier in the day, John McDaid, the SEC coordinator of officials confirmed that horns down would need to fit one of three categories.

"Is it taunting an opponent? Is it making a travesty of the game? Is it otherwise compromising our ability to manage the game? There's a difference between a player giving a signal directly in the face of an opponent, as opposed to doing it with teammates celebrating after a touchdown or on the sideline," said McDaid.

Bowman agreed with the sentiment that there should not be a penalty. "It shouldn't be a penalty anyway," Bowman responded. "Everyone has a hand signal. If you let a hand signal affect you and affect the game, maybe you shouldn't be there."

You can watch the full Billy Bowman press conference above.