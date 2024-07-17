'Oklahoma Isn't Intimidated As A Football Program': Brent Venables At SEC Media Day

Brent Venables press conference at his first SEC Media Days

Wednesday, July 17th 2024, 5:14 pm

By: News On 6, News9 , Jeremie Poplin


DALLAS -

Brent Venables took to the podium in Dallas, Texas at SEC Media Days, while the eyes of the college football world looked on.

The Sooners coach answered multiple questions on his team's readiness, depth, and confidence heading into their first season in the SEC.

Venables was also asked about how he evaluates the status right now at the line of scrimmage for the Sooners?

"I feel really good that we have somewhere in the 9 to 11 range on the offensive line that are guys that can play winning football for us. And on defense, you're in that 10 to 12 range up front on our defensive line."

You can watch the entire Brent Venables press conference above.
