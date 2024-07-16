Watch: Jackson Arnold Press Conference At SEC Media Day

Jackson Arnold knows this upcoming season is going to be a test for him and his teammates in their first year in the SEC. Brent Venables believes his young quarterback is up for the challenge.

"What I feel best about and have the most peace about is his ability to handle the highs and the lows, the challenges, the success, the failure that a season will bring you," Brent Venables said. "Nobody is more competent or more ready, even though he's a young player, and we've gotta be the headlights for him."

Jackson understands the difficulty that comes from not only being a starter for the first time, but also playing an SEC schedule. "We are all amped up to go out and play this SEC schedule, Jackson said in Dallas.

"It's a tough one for sure, but we love the challenge. We want the challenge. We wouldn't want it any other way."

The Sooners will open up their season on Aug 30 against the Temple Owls with the first SEC conference game coming on Sep 21, at home vs Tennessee.