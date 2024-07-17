2 Drivers Injured In Crash While Avoiding Street Racers, Troopers Say

A wreck caused by street racing left two drivers hurt Tuesday night in Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

Two drivers were hurt after a rollover crash Tuesday night caused by street racing in southeastern Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

OHP said two vehicles were racing one another after 11 p.m. on Tuesday along Interstate 44 near Memorial Drive when they came upon two other drivers.

Those two drivers attempted to get out of the way, but OHP said both ended up crashing.

Troopers on scene said one of those vehicles flipped several times, and the driver of that car was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The driver of the second car that crashed was not seriously hurt.

After the wrecks, the two racing cars kept driving along I-44, and troopers were still searching for those drivers.