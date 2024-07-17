Green Country Volunteer Firefighting Service Needs Help Filling Positions

Leaders from Green Country Fire Protection say most of the volunteers are normal citizens who want to serve their community, and they need more of those volunteers to better protect their growing community.

A volunteer fire department in Green Country is asking for help filling positions while their community continues to grow.

Leaders from Green Country Fire Protection say most of the volunteers are normal citizens who want to serve their community.

Green Country Fire Protection is a volunteer fire department located west of Sand Springs, and was founded in 1984.

The department serves around 2,700 citizens in Prue, Osage and Frontier Shores, as well as the surrounding areas.

Green Country Fire Chief Glenn Quimby said their team responds to calls for structure and wildland fires, as well as providing paramedic services.

"Our run counts are starting to elevate," Quimby said. "As time goes by, we’re getting more and more people moving into our area, and we just have a higher demand for our services.”

Quimby says they need about five more volunteer firefighters to help run the department smoothly.

Prior experience is not necessary, according to Quimby, because the department provides training.

For more information, reach out to Green Country Fire Protection.