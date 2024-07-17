Retired K-9 For Osage Nation Police Department Dies

Osage Nation Police Department announced that retired K-9 officer Arrak died this week. Arrak had actually traveled all the way from the Netherlands to join the department.

By: News On 6

-

A retired K-9 officer for the Osage Nation Police Department died Tuesday due to unforeseen medical conditions.

Arrak was born on June 4, 2013, in the Netherlands. The K-9 was imported to the department by Torchlight K9 and began training.

In June 2019, Arrak was assigned to Sergeant Patrick Luey for three years. During Arrak’s life, he was nominated for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards and was included in a coloring book by Protecting K9 Heroes.

"I could take him anywhere, and he was the nicest gentle giant around. He knew when it was time to work and knew when it was time to play,” Luey said in a Facebook post.

Arrak was partnered with Luey until his retirement on Oct. 1, 2022.

Arrak continued to be disciplined in obedience training during his retirement.

On July 16, the K-9 was taken to a veterinarian due to health problems.

Due to the seriousness of his pain, his family decided to let him have his final rest.