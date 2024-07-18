Tulsa Men's Basketball Conference Opponents Announced For Upcoming Season

Tulsa Men's basketball schedule includes 12 conference opponents, with six played twice (home and away) and the remaining six split evenly between home games.

By: News On 6

The American Athletic Conference has released its 2024-25 men’s basketball schedule, set to run from December 29, 2024, through May 9, 2025. The season culminates in the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas from May 12-16.

Tulsa’s schedule includes 12 conference opponents, with six played twice (home and away) and the remaining six split evenly between home games at the Donald W. Reynolds Center and away fixtures.

At home, Tulsa will host Charlotte, East Carolina, and Florida Atlantic. Last season, Tulsa faced East Carolina and Florida Atlantic on the road and defeated Charlotte at home in a closely contested late February game. Florida Atlantic, under new head coach John Jakus, enters the season after consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Tulsa will return to FedExForum for the first time in three seasons to face Memphis in a road-only game. They will also travel to face South Florida, the regular-season tournament champions, and North Texas, marking their first trip since the Mean Green joined the conference.

The Golden Hurricane will have home-and-home series against UAB, Tulane, Wichita State, Rice, Temple, and UTSA, all regular season tournament champions.

Head coach Eric Konkol, entering his third season, led Tulsa to a 16-15 overall record and a 7-11 conference mark in 2023-24.

Returning players include seniors Jared Garcia and junior Isaiah Barnes, along with graduate guard Keaston Willis, who brings over 1,600 points and 300 3-pointers to the team despite missing most of last season due to injury. Also returning are American All-Freshman selections Tyshawn Archie and Matt Reed, along with junior Jesaiah McWright, all of whom played significant roles off the bench last season.

Tulsa’s squad for the upcoming season will feature seven newcomers, a mix of transfers and true freshmen.

Tulsa 2024-25 Conference Opponents

Home

Florida Atlantic

Charlotte

East Carolina

Away

Memphis

South Florida

North Texas

Home and Away

UAB

Wichita State

Temple

Tulane

Rice

UTSA



