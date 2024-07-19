Tulsa Co. Commissioners Appoint David Parker As Manager Of The Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home

Tulsa County commissioners vote unanimously to create position of manager of Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home and appoint David Parker as manager.

Tulsa County commissioners will hold a special meeting Friday morning to create a new position in charge of running the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

County commissioners will meet at the Tulsa County Headquarters to vote on hiring a "juvenile detention home manager," and already have a candidate in mind.

Tulsa County Judge Kevin Gray currently oversees the center, but commissioners have nominated David Parker, who previously ran the Tulsa County Jail and spent three decades working with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

The Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs asked the county commissioners to take over management of the facility after a group of teenagers filed a lawsuit, accusing staff members of sexual assault and harassment.

Exactly one week ago, several Tulsa law enforcement agencies, the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs, and Homeland Security served a search warrant on the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Police said the search warrant was filed because of two center employees who were charged with sex crimes against children.

Investigators are working to figure out what's been happening at the center.

Law enforcement say this investigation is massive, and could take months or even years to complete.

However, Friday's meeting will only focus on the center's new management role.

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.