Tulsa Area United Way Accepting Applications For Social Innovation Grant

The Tulsa Area United Way is now accepting applications for a grants program to help support Oklahoma startups and existing organizations in need.

The Tulsa Area United Way's Social Innovations Grant will provide $45,000 dollars to four organizations. Semi finalists also get 5,000 to help them give back to the community.

The Tulsa Area United Way is encouraging both existing organizations or those with a startup idea to apply. Finalists must pitch their proposal before a volunteer committee to decide who will receive the grants.

Jesse Guardiola with Tulsa Area United Way said the impact of these grants can be seen through organizations like La Cosecha.

"We want to find a mechanism or way to be involved and to give back and why this is such a big success and why we're excited to be apart of it," Guardiola said.

La Cosecha is a local organization operating out of East Tulsa now benefiting from one of the Tulsa Area United Way's social innovation grants. Every Thursday, La Cosecha hosts a free drive through food distribution. Volunteers load up healthy food produce and essential items to give about 3,000 people in need.

Adam Smith with La Cosecha said distribution is possible because of volunteers and grant money from the United Way.

"Very, very grateful for this opportunity with the social innovations grant with Tulsa Area United Way. None of this would have been possible without having that to be able to actually build a volunteer program. And give back to our volunteers who are actually giving back to the community," Smith said.

Smith said to become a volunteer you can sign up online on La Cosecha's website.

You can visit Tulsa Area United Way's website for details on how to apply for the grant. The deadline to apply is July 31st.



