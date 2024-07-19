Golden Hurricane Football Unveils New Uniforms For 2024

Tulsa debuted new uniforms on social media for the upcoming football season.

The University of Tulsa Football team announced on various social media platforms on Friday a new combination of uniforms for the upcoming 2024 season. The new jerseys will implement the updated logo that was announced as part of a rebranding campaign in 2022.

"Re-establishing our traditional royal blue and old gold as our primary colors and script Tulsa with Hurricane Flag logo as our core identity is essential in growing our historic brand," said Director of Athletics at the time, Rick Dickson.

The new uniforms will result in 12 different uniform combinations this year for the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa will also implement a "Throwback" uniform this season as they have done in the past. Last year's red jersey paid homage to the 1950's. Adidas is the official supplier for the University of Tulsa Athletic Department