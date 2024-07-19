'We've Got To Get Points At Home': FC Tulsa Hosts Memphis 901 On Saturday

This will be FC Tulsa's 1st home match in nearly a month. Tulsa is also looking to snap a three-match scoreless streak.

By: Scott Pfeil

It may feel like it's been an eternity since FC Tulsa has played a home match, but in reality, it's been a little less than a month. FC Tulsa returns home on Saturday night after a two-match road trip to host Memphis Saturday night.

"It does feel like forever. In theory, it's only been two matches, but length of time, it's going on three weeks," said head coach Mario Sanchez. "With the quirkiness of the schedule, we've had a lot of away games. And so, now the second half of the season officially, now that we've played 16 games, we've got to get points at home. So it is nice, we're looking forward to it. Get in front of the crowd. We're expecting a big crowd tomorrow night."

It's been a tough stretch on the offensive end for Tulsa. The club is in the middle of a three-match scoreless streak and has only found the net four times in the last 10 matches. That's something head coach Mario Sanchez has been working on with his club.

"We've only given up two goals in the last five games. So now we've got to find the balance. Early on in the season, we were getting goals, but unfortunately, giving up goals. Now we're doing a really good job defensively, now we've just got to find the right balance. We need to be a little more efficient in the attack, a little cleaner. We are getting chances; we've just got to be a little cleaner," said Sanchez. "Sometimes the goal looks huge, and you feel like you're always going to score. And other times, the goal looks a little smaller. And I think right now, I think it's just one of those things we've got to continue to get the reps, continue to believe in. It's our responsibilities as coaches in practice, and we did a lot of attacking play this week and just continue to put guys in those spots, and continue to get those reps."

Tulsa heads into Saturday's match with a little momentum after grabbing a point after a scoreless draw at Monterey Bay last weekend.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at ONEOK Field.