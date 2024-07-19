EA Sports College Football 25 Is Out; How Tulsa Football Contributed To The Stunning Visuals

Football fans have been waiting over a decade for this moment, and it's finally here. EA Sports College Football 25 officially launched Friday to the delight of millions. How did the developers make the game look so realistic? Over two years of planning helped.

EA Sports announced they were increasing server capacity to handle the passion and thirst for College Football 25. As of Friday afternoon, EA announced over 2.8 million people were playing, 2.2 million actually paid $99.99 for early access. The Deluxe Edition of EA Sports College Football 25 gave gamers three days of early access to the game at approximately 3:00pm on Tuesday afternoon.

EA Sports released statistics showing over 700,000 players were online at the time of early access resulting in pretty incredible numbers for the games return.

How did the developers make the game look so realistic? Over two years of planning helped. Jeremie Poplin from News on 6 was able to catch up with Jason Malay, Senior Associate AD of External Relations at The University of Tulsa, on exactly how the entire process worked.

"We ended up sending in somewhere over 1,100 photos from every corridor to different angles on the field," according to Malay. "All the little details are so cool and surpassed my expectations."

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.