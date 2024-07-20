Medical Minute: New Program Helps Couples Cope With Cancer Together

Saturday, July 20th 2024, 10:18 am

By: News On 6, LeAnne Taylor


Cancer can test even the strongest relationships, but there is a new program to help couples cope with cancer together.

City of Hope is helping couples with a first-of-its-kind counseling program.

The program started with breast cancer patients and is now expanding to patients diagnosed with gastrointestinal and lung cancers, and their partners.

Denise and Kim Griffin are celebrating 29 sweet years together, but their relationship was tested when Denise was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

News On 6's LeAnne Taylor had more in this weekend's Medical Minute.

