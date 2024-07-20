Medical Minute: New Program Helps Couples Cope With Cancer Together

City of Hope is helping couples with a first-of-its-kind counseling program.

Cancer can test even the strongest relationships, but there is a new program to help couples cope with cancer together.

The program started with breast cancer patients and is now expanding to patients diagnosed with gastrointestinal and lung cancers, and their partners.

Denise and Kim Griffin are celebrating 29 sweet years together, but their relationship was tested when Denise was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

