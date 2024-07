At halftime, there will be a competitive hot dog eating contest and the winner gets a trophy.

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa is playing its first home match in July and has a night of festivities planned.

FC Tulsa plays against Memphis on Saturday night in ONEOK Field.

There's also a raffle and fireworks.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m.