1 Injured And 4 Detained After Shooting Near South 129th And East 31st

A person is injured after a shooting on Saturday evening, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

By: News On 6

Police say the incident happened near South 121st Avenue and East 31st Street.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, the victim was on the sidewalk with injuries to his head and a gunshot wound on his leg.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses claim the victim was being chased by people in a black SUV. An officer patrolling near the area saw a suspicious vehicle matching the description fleeing to the east. The SUV was stopped and four people were detained.

Police say in a search of the vehicle a large quantity of methamphetamine, money, and the pistol that officers believe was used in the shooting were all found.

