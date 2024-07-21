Group From Tulsa Stuck In Amsterdam After Friday's Technology Outage

A group of 20 people from the Tulsa area are stuck in Amsterdam after Friday’s global technology outage.

By: News On 6

-

“We were on the runway ready to getting ready to take off and they came on and said there’d been this worldwide IT problem,” said Michelle Norman from Southern Hills Baptist Church.

Michelle Norman is the family pastor at Southern Hills Baptist Church in Tulsa. She says the church partnered with another local church and a home for girls for a mission trip to Ghana Africa.

The group of 13 students and seven sponsors left for the mission on July 9 and were scheduled to return home on July 19.

Due to the technology outage, the group has been in the Netherlands since Thursday.

“It’s not in our control, so we just have to be patient,” said Aryin Ethridge, one of the members on the trip.

All 20 people are booked to fly back home on Thursday.

They say they are paying for their hotel and food upfront and saving receipts, for the airline to pay them back.