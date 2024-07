In Your Vote Counts, Scott Mitchell, Jason Dunnington and Rep. Jon Echols reflect on how the week went for Donald Trump and what could be next for President Biden.

By: News On 6

Many Oklahoma leaders were at the Republican National Convention and others are gearing up for the Democratic convention next month.

