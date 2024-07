A heel-kick from forward Phillip Goodrum lifted FC Tulsa over Memphis 901 FC Saturday night.

The 41st-minute goal for Goodrum gives him the most on FC Tulsa, his fourth of the year.

He took in a cross from midfielder Boubacar Diallo on the right side.

FC Tulsa plays next at ONEOK Field on Friday, July 26th at 7:30 p.m. against Indy Eleven.