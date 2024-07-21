'I'm Extremely Confident': Collin Oliver Ready For One Last Ride With Cowboys

Oklahoma State landed a pair of defensive standouts on the 2024 Preseason All-Big 12 team, linebackers Nick Martin and Collin Oliver.

By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma State landed a pair of defensive standouts on the 2024 Preseason All-Big 12 team, linebackers Nick Martin and Collin Oliver.

CLICK HERE for the full 2024 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

For Oliver, it's his last ride and it's been a good one so far for him. He's racked up 130 career total tackles to go with over 38 tackles for loss and 22 sacks.

Oliver is ready to build upon his impressive number.

"I'm extremely confident, it's all from coaching, coaching instills confidence in us," Oliver said. "Working every day on the position I'm gonna be at and the techniques I need to work at, a combination of all those things. So I'm extremely confident."

The Cowboys kickoff the season against South Dakota State on Aug. 31.

Here's the table showing the stats for Oklahoma State linebacker Collin Oliver: