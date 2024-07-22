Oklahomans React To President Biden Dropping Re-Election Bid

People in Green Country are reacting to President Joe Biden dropping his bid for re-election, saying they aren't surprised.

Most people say they believe this is the right move for President Joe Biden, personally, but they believe the Democratic Party is now in a position of uncertainty.

Rachel McDaniel says she called her family when she saw President Biden was dropping out.

"I was shocked, I've yet to be alive during a time where a candidate did that so at first, I was confused like are we not going to have a democrat like running?" Said Rachel McDaniel, Tulsa.

McDaniel says after watching the debate between the current and former Presidents made her realize President Biden was unfit to serve another four years.

"He wasn't making as much sense, it's sad to put the Democratic Party in that position, but I'm glad that he's taking care of himself, I mean first and foremost, I mean if you can't take care of yourself, you can't take care of the nation," said McDaniel.

But Theresa Curry from Tulsa says she doesn't know if President Biden's health is why he isn't running.

"With his stutter he's never been a great public speaker, I don't know what his real health is." Said Curry, Tulsa.

After President Joe Biden announced his decision, he endorsed the Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I don't have a lot of opinions about her one way or the other, I don't think a lot of people are excited about her," said Curry.

"I don't really care for her either personally." Ellie Smith, Tulsa, said

Regardless, people in Green Country say it's hard to predict who will be the next president.

"Oddly enough the assassination attempt made everything weird and unpredictable so who knows really, I'm not too keen on voting for either of them even with Kamala as the new ticket," said Smith.

"I always pray that we get the best candidate, I sometimes we think just get the people elected who we deserve for good or for bad," said Curry.

The Democratic National Convention starts August 19 through the 22nd in Chicago.