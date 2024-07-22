DC Report: How Those In The Capitol Are Responding To The Shift In The Election

President Biden remained at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Monday morning after announcing he would drop out of the presidential race over the weekend. Alex Cameron from our News on 6 Washington Bureau was in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday when this announcement happened he's now back in D.C. and has details on some of the talk around the Capitol.

By: News On 6

-

President Biden remained at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Monday morning after announcing he would drop out of the presidential race over the weekend.

Alex Cameron from our News on 6 Washington Bureau was in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday when this announcement happened he's now back in D.C. and has details on some of the talk around the Capitol.

Related Story: What Happens Now? Full Presidential Election Timeline







