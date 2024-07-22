OU Athletics Receives $20 Million Gift From Bartlesville Family

The $20 million pledge from Kimrey family is the largest single commitment to OU Athletics.

Brian and Kim Kimrey of Bartlesville, Okla., have made a historic $20 million donation to the University of Oklahoma's baseball and football programs, announced by OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. This pledge represents the largest single commitment in OU Athletics history, bringing their total support to $25.1 million.

The Kimreys' donation includes $10 million each for the baseball and football programs. For baseball, this marks their third major gift, totaling over $15 million for stadium upgrades. Their contribution to football will support future enhancements at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

In addition to their financial support, the Kimreys have launched the "Road to Omaha" campaign with a $10 million challenge to baseball supporters. This initiative aims to help recruit top talent and bolster OU's path to the Men's College World Series. To date, $25 million has been raised for the baseball stadium project.

Castiglione expressed deep gratitude for the Kimreys' ongoing support, emphasizing their belief in investing in people and programs. He highlighted the transformative impact of their gift on both baseball and potential football facility projects.

President Joseph Harroz Jr. praised the Kimreys for their dedication to OU Athletics, noting the transformative effect of their donation on the student-athlete experience and fan engagement.

The donation comes at a crucial time as OU Baseball transitions to the Southeastern Conference. Plans for the baseball facility include state-of-the-art enhancements to team spaces and fan amenities, reflecting a commitment to excellence.

Skip Johnson, head baseball coach, and Brent Venables, head football coach, expressed gratitude for the Kimreys' support, emphasizing its significance as OU continues to excel in college athletics.

Overall, the Kimreys' generosity underscores their deep commitment to OU and its athletic success, inspiring future generations of student-athletes and fans alike.