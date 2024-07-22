The Porch: School Of Rock Hosts Best Of The '90s Camp

A Tulsa music school is teaching kids this week how to play the best of the 90's.

It is one of School of Rock's final summer camps.

Ella Hawkins, 13, has been a student at the school for four years and was immediately drawn to the camp.

"It is that music," she said. "I love Nirvana, I love Green Day, I love things like that."

The 90s is an era Hawkins and the other campers were not born into, however, she said it is what inspired her to pick up a guitar.

"I saw Wayne's World and I was like, that is awesome, I want to do that," Hawkins said.

School of Rock teaches students of all ages how to play guitar, bass, drums, keyboard, and vocals.

Hawkins said she quickly fell in love with the bass.

"Whenever you play in the band, the drums and the bass are the two most important things, and I like that people are relying on me and my skill," she said.

The music school not only offers private lessons but group rehearsals and live performances. The owner, David Lewis, said it gets the students on stage and the experience of being in a band.

"You have a song that you are learning, you have got peers that are relying on you as well as you are relying on them," he said. "It makes you practice, it makes you work a lot harder to get that song down as opposed to if you were just learning on your own."

The community also helps build confidence.

"All of us have a little bit of weird in us and here you can just let it out because everybody will accept you," said Hawkins.

A safe space for her to chase her dreams.

"I want to be able to help someone through a dark time, even if I do not know them," Hawkins said. "I want them to be able to listen to my music someday and say I am not alone."

School of Rock's "Best of the 90's" camp will wrap up on Thursday, July 25 with a live rock show at 2:30 p.m.

The next summer camp is the "Rookies Camp" on August 5-8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is for beginners ages 5 to 7 years old and costs $300. To register visit the School of Rock's website here.

