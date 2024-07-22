Oklahoma Democratic Chair Discusses Biden Dropping Out, Backing Harris

Oklahoma Democratic chair Alicia Andrews joined News On 6 at 4 to answer some of the questions facing the party around the President's decision to end his reelection bid and the backing of Vice President Kamala Harris.

We want to focus now more locally on the President's decision to end his reelection bid and the backing of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Oklahoma Democratic chair Alicia Andrews joined News On 6 at 4 to answer some of the questions facing the party.

Coop: It's been a busy 24 hours or so for you guys, for sure. Let's start with this. The Republicans were very excited coming out of the Republican National Convention, obviously after the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump. Let's talk about the Democrats, though. Are they excited? Are they hoping that this switch to Vice President Kamala Harris could energize the base and get them excited for the convention in Chicago?

Alicia Andrews: You actually took the words out of my mouth. Our base is exactly energized. They're just that they're energized. We have a younger candidate. We have a new message that we can get around. And so Democrats are very excited, and we're all gearing up and ready for Chicago next month.

Tatum: What would your message be to Oklahoma Democrats this afternoon, everyone's had about 24 hours to digest the news of President Biden stepping aside and perhaps Kamala Harris, stepping up to the plate. What is the message to Democrats today?

Alicia Andrews: So the message is twofold. One, we are grateful for President Biden's guidance, his stewardship, and his bravery from making the decision on his own, making the decision to step down and immediately endorsing the vice president.

Coop: Obviously, Oklahoma is a very red state. A lot of the Republicans here are reacting to this. Senator Markwayne Mullin tweeted right afterward. He said the American people are asking two main questions this morning for every Democrat who called on Joe Biden to step down. He goes on to say that if they didn't think he was mentally fit to run for reelection, then how do they justify him remaining the commander-in-chief for the next five months? So you know, a lot of Republicans are thinking that, you know, if he can't run in five months, why is he going to remain in power for five more months if he can't do it?

Alicia Andrews: Well, the language around this is a little different. You're saying he can't run. The senator is saying that he's unfit to run. The President made a decision to not run. And that those are very different things. He made the decision to not run, to step aside and let a younger person and re-energize our party. It's not a matter of he can't run. It's not a matter of his mental fitness. The last three and a half years have shown that he is a fit man and all of a sudden, it did not change.

Tatum: When you look at polls, there's an organization, FiveThirtyEight, it gathers polling averages. They released new numbers today showing that Vice President Harris has a 38% approval rating, which is around the same as President Biden. Do you think that there is room for her, for Democrats to rally around her and that she can gain more support heading into November?

Alicia Andrews: Absolutely. She's been endorsed for 24 hours. And that is, Democrats are excited. We have something new, we don't have the debate hanging over us. We don't have President Biden's age hanging over us. We now have a whole new message that we can get out, and Democrats are fired up.

Tatum: So where do you all move now? All eyes are on Chicago. What's the message going forward for the entire party?

Alicia Andrews: The message is a serious message. The message is we have to do everything we can to ensure that Donald Trump gets nowhere near the presidency. We have to do everything we can. He's a twice impeached 34-time convicted felon who has been adjudicated for sexual assault. It is our goal to create a path to make sure that there is no way he gets anywhere near the White House again.

Coop: Alicia, let me ask you this. You know, we mentioned that 38% number. Do you think Democrats could rally around somebody like Gavin Newsom, another big-name Democrat, just because she is so unpopular nationally?

Alicia Andrews: So her popularity, that's a number. Joe Biden's popularity is slightly less and he was tied neck and neck with Donald Trump. I believe that Kamala Harris, given a little bit of time to get some steam and momentum, will regain the popularity that we need her to have.