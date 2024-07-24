Broken Arrow Police Officer Fired After Arrest Incident, Attorney To File Complaint

The attorney for a former Broken Arrow police officer said they will file a complaint after the officer's dismissal on Tuesday.

The officer was fired after an internal investigation of an arrest he made for a traffic citation in May near 91st Street and Elm Place. News On 6 first reported the story last month when the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) released body camera footage of the incident.

One neighbor said she thinks the officer's firing is unfair because he was just doing his job, while two other neighbors, who did not want to go on camera, said they thought the officer went too far.

“I am investigating a traffic crime,” an officer is heard saying on the body camera. “You do not have the right to do that.”

In May, Broken Arrow police officers arrested Richard McMahon, alleging he used his car to block the cul-de-sac in front of his house. The body camera footage, released in June, shows officers talking about McMahon.

“I hate this guy,” an officer is heard saying on camera. “It would bring me great pleasure if we could take Richard McMahon to jail tonight.”

Neighbor Chelsea Salmon said McMahon had previously called the police several times on his neighbors for activities like letting their kids play in their front yard. She said that since his May arrest, it’s been much calmer.

"He's been pretty quiet now,” Salmon said. “All because he has a lot of public attention now, and he's died down. I think as soon as everything comes out of the public eye, he might just start his shenanigans, but who knows."

The Broken Arrow Police Department did not disclose why the officer was fired or if any of the officers in the video are also under investigation.

BAPD released a public statement:

“On June 5, 2024, the Broken Arrow Police Department released body-worn camera footage regarding an officer-involved incident that occurred on May 29. The Broken Arrow Police Department immediately initiated an internal investigation. Following a thorough and complete investigation, the findings were forwarded to the City Manager's Office for review. Today, the City Manager's Office has terminated Sergeant Michael Ferguson's employment with the City of Broken Arrow. The Broken Arrow Police Department will always strive to be forthcoming and transparent with our community. There will be no further statements made at this time.”

Salmon thinks the officer shouldn’t have lost his job, because his job is to make sure people are safe.

"Cops get fired over the dumbest reasons,” Salmon said. “He was just doing his job. Everybody has their own opinions. Regardless of if he was in the wrong or not, he shouldn't have been fired. He's just an officer trying to protect the community and that's what he was sworn to do, to protect and serve."

Richard McMahon did not want to speak to News On 6 on camera Tuesday.