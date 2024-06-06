Broken Arrow Police Release Body Camera Footage Showing Man Arrested, Accused Of Parking Violation

Broken Arrow Police officers say McMahon first called police about someone else parking illegally, but, officers say McMahon was the one who had his car parked sideways in the cul-de-sac and not letting people pass.

Broken Arrow Police released a body camera video Wednesday after they arrested a man for illegally parking in his cul-de-sac.

The video shows Richard McMahon slamming the door on the officer when they tried to talk to him, which led to him getting arrested for resisting arrest.

Some neighbors say McMahon harasses them and calls the police on them for no good reason.

McMahon told News On 6 Wednesday he couldn’t interview until he talks to his lawyer.

"Hey, I am investigating a traffic crime, you do not have the right to do that,” an officer is heard saying on the video.

"The way he's parked is legal,” an officer is heard saying on the body camera footage. “The way you were parked when I showed up was not. So I need to see your driver’s license so I can issue you a citation for blocking the roadway."

"I didn't block the roadway,” McMahon is heard saying on the body camera footage.

The video shows McMahon and the officer in a struggle while the officer puts handcuffs on him.

"I never resisted you to begin with,” McMahon is heard saying on video.

"Yes you did,” said the officer.

"You hit me,” said McMahon.

"It's all on body cam sir,” said the officer.

"Yes it is,” said McMahon.

The officer says on the video they have been called to McMahon's house several times, because of him calling the cops on his neighbors

“I hate this guy,” the officer is heard saying on the video. “I hate Richard McMahon. I don't care."

Chyanne Armstrong lives next door and says McMahon has called the police on her many times for letting her kids play in her own front yard.

"After the police left that day, he stood in his yard, in his back yard, and screamed at my son and told my four-year-old son that he would be dead soon because his mom does not know how to take care of him,” Armstrong said.

Records show McMahon has had three protective orders filed against him in the past 11 months, including one last week.

He’s also been charged with seven counts of violating protective orders and one count of assault and battery plus a count of property damage and resisting arrest.

Armstrong hopes more will be done to keep the neighbors safe.

“We want our children to be able to play outside and us not worry that they are going to be hurt or they're going to get ran over,” said Armstrong.

Broken Arrow Police are still investigating this incident and say the officer has been put on routine administrative leave.