Glenpool Man Arrested, Accused Of DUI And Child Endangerment

Glenpool Police arrested a man accused of DUI and child endangerment.

By: News On 6

A Glenpool man was arrested for the second time in four months for DUI and endangering a child, according to police.

Glenpool Police said they found Ngo Mang sitting in a driveway next to a vehicle that was in the middle of the road.

They say Mang smelled like alcohol and couldn't stand on his own.

Officers say a child was also sitting near Mang and said she was in the vehicle when he crashed into some mailboxes.

Court records show he was also arrested in July on the same charges and got a deferred sentence.