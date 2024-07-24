Greenwood Chamber Launches Back-to-School Supply Drive: How You Can Help

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Tulsa’s DarkSide Ryders Motorcycle Club to hold the first "Bikers Book, Bags, & Back to School Supply Drive."

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce is starting a new way to give back to students and families ahead of the new school year.

For the first time, the chamber will hold the ‘Bikers Book, Bags, & Back to School’ Supply Drive. The chamber is asking the community to support students and their families with supplies to help have a successful school year.

They’re collecting donations through August 1 and will hand-deliver supplies to needy students in three housing communities on August 3. The locations are Seminole Hills, Bradford, and Savanna Landing Apartments.

Tulsa’s DarkSide Ryders Motorcycle Club is also helping with this effort.

Alvin Muhammad with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Advisory Committee said his organization was established to build community.

“It’s a 97-year-old black institution here in Tulsa. So we’re basically keeping that spirit alive and ensuring our children who are the future are prepared to serve the community in the coming years,” said Muhammad.

People interested in giving back can drop off school supplies at Crunchtown Ice Cream & Cereal Bar on Greenwood Avenue. Parents who want to come get supplies who don’t live in those neighborhoods can visit the site as well.