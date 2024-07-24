Merle Haggard Statue and Tribute Concert Coming To Oklahoma

A statue of the late country music legend Merle Haggard will be unveiled in October followed by a tribute concert to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer. Executive Director of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Tony Corbell dropped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the concert and this historic event.

The Merle Haggard Statue Committee has been working on the project for about 15 years.

The statue was created by world-renowned bronze artist Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho. Victor has pieces of art that are on display all over the world including Washington D.C. and Rome.

October 10th marks the 55th anniversary of when Merle Haggard recorded the Okie From Muskogee Live album at the Civic Center in Muskogee. The tribute concert will feature two of Merle's sons, Ben and Noel as well as The Swon Brothers and more artists to be added.

