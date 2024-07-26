From Stray To Star: Latch The Cat Inspires Community Fundraiser & Latch Fest 2024

A stray cat wandering into a Tulsa bar has led to a special event to help a non-profit that's dedicated to humanely reducing Tulsa’s cat population.

By: News On 6

In 2021 a stray gray and white cat strolled into the Whittier Bar won the hearts of regulars and became the community bar cat named Latch.

Latch the Cat inspired Bradley Metcalf and Laura Voth to launch a fundraiser called "Latch Fest" to support T-Town TNR an organization that humanely works to reduce Tulsa’s cat population. The organizers and another bar cat called Murder Face dropped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to tell us all about Latch Fest 2024.

What is Latch Fest?

Latch Fest is a two-day fundraiser for T-Town TNR at the Whittier Bar in Tulsa, OK. The event hosts eight bands, both local & out-of-state, art vendors, writers, DJs, a costume contest, an auction, and more. All proceeds from the event will be donated to T-Town TNR, a non-profit benefiting Tulsa street cats in need.

Can you tell us more about T-Town TNR?

T-Town TNR is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to humanely reduce Tulsa’s community cat population through Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return. It's an all-volunteer organization that humanely traps unowned cats, has them spayed/neutered and vaccinated, and returns them to their outdoor home.

What can Latch Fest attendees expect?

Well, it kicks off Friday night with music performances including HIDE, Primitive Figure, and Oklahoma bands Ectospire, Beta Betamax, and There Am I. Then on Saturday, we have a free artist vendor fair followed by a dance party with DJ’s Katnip and Feel The Drive. There will also be a Latch Look-alike Contest hosted by local comedian Laura Cook. And it closes out Saturday night with DEEP CROSS and Oklahoma bands Strangers in Mirrors, TOOMBZ, and CRÁ.

If you are interested in going to Latch Fest Click Here. You can also find t-shirts for the event.