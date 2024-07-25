Mother Christmas Helps Bring Some Early Cheer To July

To celebrate Christmas in July, the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch invited a special guest. Mother Christmas joined us to help ring in the season a little early.

You may have noticed an increase in Holiday films airing on TV this time of year for Christmas in July.

A summer camp in North Carolina claims to have started Christmas in July over 90 years ago. Keystone Camp started celebrating it in the 1930s. Now it’s celebrated across the country every year.

Please tell us about Mother Christmas.

A brief history, sure Mother Christmas™️ is the "goddess" of Christmas the giver of the spirit of Christmas. Actually, she has an origin story coming out in November in a narrative podcast. Her sole purpose is to keep the magical spirit of Christmas alive and remind humans that they are full of the very makings of all that Christmas; kindness, compassion, and gratitude. You must take care of these things within yourself to share them with others.

What is the best part of being Mother Christmas?

Seeing the magic of the spirit of Christmas come alive in others.

What is Christmas in July?

Christmas in July is a mid-year reminder to keep Christmas in your heart all year long. The light from the summer months will come to a close in a few months, and very soon, we will be embracing the winter solstice and celebrating Christmas! Just because it's not "Christmastime" does not mean Christmas can't live in your heart all year long.

You can follow Mother Christmas at her website - https://theworldofmotherchristmas.com/, YouTube - The World of Mother Christmas,