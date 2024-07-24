'We've Got A Lot Of Work To Do In A Challenging League': Kevin Wilson At AAC Media Days

Tulsa Head Coach Kevin Wilson looks forward to the 2024 season at AAC Media Days.

Wednesday, July 24th 2024, 1:08 pm

By: News On 6


DALLAS, Tx. -

The American Athletic Conferenced gathered in Arlington, Texas yesterday for the annual media days. Tulsa along with the 13 other members, answered multiple questions from media members on the upcoming season. After being voted to finish 12th by members of the media, Kevin Wilson seemed optimistic about his second season as the head coach of the Golden Hurricane. "Our kids have a lot of confidence," said Wilson. "They are in a better place mentally, there is a better connection we have with our guys. We've got a lot of work to do, we're a work in progress, but we are having fun working and our kids are killing it."

Each of the 14 teams in The American will play eight conference games in 2024. The top two teams in the final single-division regular-season standings will meet Friday, Dec. 6 in the 10th American Athletic Conference Football Championship.


2024 American Athletic Conference Preseason Media Poll 

 Team (First-Place Votes)Points
 1.Memphis (23) 409
 2UTSA (4) 368
 3.Tulane (2) 362
 4.South Florida 339
 5.Army (1) 236
 6.Florida Atlantic 228
 7.East Carolina 219
  Rice 219
 9.North Texas 216
 10.UAB 192
 11.Navy 150
 12.Tulsa 95
 13.Charlotte 77
 14.Temple 40
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 24th, 2024

April 4th, 2024

March 29th, 2024

January 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

July 25th, 2024

July 25th, 2024

July 25th, 2024

July 25th, 2024