'We've Got A Lot Of Work To Do In A Challenging League': Kevin Wilson At AAC Media Days

The American Athletic Conferenced gathered in Arlington, Texas yesterday for the annual media days. Tulsa along with the 13 other members, answered multiple questions from media members on the upcoming season. After being voted to finish 12th by members of the media, Kevin Wilson seemed optimistic about his second season as the head coach of the Golden Hurricane. "Our kids have a lot of confidence," said Wilson. "They are in a better place mentally, there is a better connection we have with our guys. We've got a lot of work to do, we're a work in progress, but we are having fun working and our kids are killing it."
Each of the 14 teams in The American will play eight conference games in 2024. The top two teams in the final single-division regular-season standings will meet Friday, Dec. 6 in the 10th American Athletic Conference Football Championship.
2024 American Athletic Conference Preseason Media Poll
|Team (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|1.
|Memphis (23)
|409
|2
|UTSA (4)
|368
|3.
|Tulane (2)
|362
|4.
|South Florida
|339
|5.
|Army (1)
|236
|6.
|Florida Atlantic
|228
|7.
|East Carolina
|219
|Rice
|219
|9.
|North Texas
|216
|10.
|UAB
|192
|11.
|Navy
|150
|12.
|Tulsa
|95
|13.
|Charlotte
|77
|14.
|Temple
|40
