Tulsa Head Coach Kevin Wilson Faces Quarterback Decision Ahead Of Season

There was a lot of quarterback talk at AAC Media Days this week in Arlington.

At some point in fall camp, Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson will have to decide on a starting QB. The good news is that Wilson has three options, and they all saw the field in 2023.

Recovering from a minor procedure, Cardell Williams did not throw during the spring, but he racked up almost 1,150 passing yards last year to go with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Kirk Francis, meanwhile, showed flashes in four games, throwing for over 960 yards and six touchdowns. He did throw three interceptions.

Then you have Utah State transfer Cooper Legas, who has the most experience.

"We are not going to be coy and wait until game day. I love them all. I want to see how they battle, how they stay healthy. We have to move the ball more efficiently and take care of the football to win the games we need to win," Coach Wilson said.