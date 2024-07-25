Stuff The Bus: Metro-Link Tulsa Teams With Youth Services of Tulsa For School Supply Drive

Metro-Link Tulsa and Youth Services of Tulsa are partnering to host a school supply drive to support local students as they get ready for the upcoming school year.

By: News On 6

The drive is called "Stuff The Bus" and people can donate essential school supplies like backpacks, pencils, and notebooks.

The drive starts Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Youth Services of Tulsa. There will be a specially designated donation bus parked out front, ready to collect donations.