Reading Partners Tulsa Looking For Hundreds Of Volunteers Help Tutor Kids

Reading Partners Tulsa gives 1-on-1 literacy instruction at Tulsa and Union Public Schools. They are in need of hundreds of volunteers to help improve student’s reading skills this school year.

Thursday, August 24th 2023, 1:49 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Reading Partners Tulsa is in need of hundreds of volunteers to help improve student’s reading skills this school year.

The organization gives 1-on-1 literacy instruction at Tulsa and Union Public Schools using a volunteer tutor one hour a week.

"This last year we hit 84 percent of students reaching their growth goals for literacy. So that’s incredible. That means most of the students in the program reached the goal they needed to go and be successful in the next grade."

One of the factors that could impact further action at Tulsa Public Schools is the district's reading scores. In Tulsa, the goal is to serve 1,000 students and more than 1,200 volunteers are needed. Right now, they only have about 400.

Related Story: Board Of Education Places Tulsa Public Schools On Accreditation With Deficiencies
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 24th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023